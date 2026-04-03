Sanctioned tanker seized by Sweden over oil spill

Sweden has seized an oil tanker in the Baltic Sea suspected of causing a spill near the island of Gotland, in a move that highlights growing efforts to crack down on vessels linked to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Swedish Coast Guard said the vessel, identified as Flora 1, was detained off the country’s southern coast as part of an investigation into a possible environmental crime.

Authorities believe the tanker may be connected to a 12-kilometre oil slick detected in the Baltic Sea.

Officials said the spill is not expected to reach the shoreline, but monitoring efforts remain ongoing as investigations continue.

The ship had reportedly departed from the Russian port of Primorsk, although its final destination remains unclear.

Swedish authorities indicated that the vessel is believed to be part of a network of tankers used to bypass international sanctions on Russian oil exports.

These ships, often described as a “shadow fleet,” are typically older vessels operating with unclear ownership, insurance, or flag registration.

Sweden noted that the tanker is on the European Union sanctions list, though its exact flag status has not been confirmed.

Officials warned that such vessels pose both environmental and security risks due to their condition and lack of transparency.

Sweden’s civil defence leadership said the government is taking the incident seriously, even though the spill itself is not currently classified as major.

European countries have intensified efforts in recent months to identify and disrupt tankers believed to be helping Russia maintain oil exports despite sanctions.

The move comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions linked to the war in Ukraine, with Western nations seeking to limit Russia’s energy revenues.