Non-oil export growth rates in Azerbaijan led to positive dynamics in foreign trade balance: Minister

The high growth rates in the export of non-oil products achieved in Azerbaijan, along with the rise in the global oil prices in 2021, has led to positive dynamics in the foreign trade balance, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Last year, this figure increased by 3.5 times and amounted to $10.5 billion, the minister tweeted.

