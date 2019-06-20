Non-oil exports rose nearly 18 percent in Azerbaijan in five months

Non-oil exports increased 17.8 percent in January-May of this year, according to Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Rufat Mammadov.

He said the export of agricultural products saw a 36.7 percent increase during this period.

In the first quarter, the non-oil sector grew 15.6 percent, Mammadov added.

News.Az

