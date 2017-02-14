None of Armenian parties has yet submitted their electoral lists to CEC

None of the political parties and party alliances hurries to submit the necessary documents to the Central Electoral Commission for the participation in the parliamentary elections in Armenia, though there are two days left before the deadline.

The CEC spokesperson Hermine Harutyunyan told the NEWS.am, that they haven’t received anyone’s documents yet. It is noteworthy to mention, that the parties and blocs can submit their documents till February 16.

The campaign starts on March 5 and will end at midnight of 1 April. Armenia's parliamentary elections will be held on April 2.

News.Az

