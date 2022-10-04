Normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations is based on the rights and interests of the Azerbaijani people: Turkish Defense chief

Normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations is based on the rights and interests of the Azerbaijani people: Turkish Defense chief

Normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations is based on the rights and interests of the Azerbaijani people: Turkish Defense chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish and Azerbaijani military cooperation is not of an aggressive nature, said Hulusi Akar, Turkish National Defense Minister during his official visit to Baku, News.az reports.

According to him, the two countries respect everyone's rights and laws: "We want to create a peaceful environment in the region. A hand of peace was extended to Armenia after the recent war. We are awaiting the acceptance of this peace hand and an appropriate response. This is a crucial issue for the rule of peace and, accordingly, prosperity over the entire Caucasus."

The minister added that the negotiations between Turkiye and Armenia are based entirely on the rights and interests of the Azerbaijani people.

Akar emphasized that cooperation between Turkiye and Azerbaijan is not a threat to third parties: “President Erdogan and Mr. President Aliyev's decisions are final. We are brothers, we are one, we are together and we will continue to be so.”

News.Az