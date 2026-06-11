Iran announces closure of Strait of Hormuz after US attacks

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Iran has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following renewed United States military strikes, escalating tensions in one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints for global energy supplies.

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic waterway linking the Persian Gulf to open seas and is considered vital for international oil transportation, with any disruption immediately affecting global energy markets, News.Az reports, citing CGTN.

Iran’s military command declared the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels, including commercial ships and oil tankers, warning that any attempt to pass through the waterway would be targeted.

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The decision comes after a series of United States strikes on Iranian targets, which Iranian authorities described as “aggression,” further intensifying the confrontation between Tehran and Washington.

According to the report, the announcement has raised concerns over global energy security, as the Strait of Hormuz is a key route for a significant share of the world’s oil shipments. Analysts warn that any prolonged closure could have major consequences for global oil prices and supply chains.

Iranian officials have stated that the closure will remain in effect amid continued hostilities, while the United States has maintained that its operations are defensive in nature, as tensions in the region continue to escalate.

News.Az