North Korea hopes for 'lasting' peace following Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire

North Korea expressed hope on Saturday for "lasting peace and stability" in Southeast Asia following a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia this week, which ended days of deadly border clashes.

A spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry made the remarks in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency after the ceasefire came into effect at midnight Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"We hope that the countries in Southeast Asia will achieve lasting peace and stability in the region by ironing out their disagreements, deepening political confidence and promoting bilateral cooperation," the spokesperson said.

At least 35 people have been killed from the fighting that began July 24, according to media reports.

