Pakistan destroys Afghan Taliban posts in Arandu, Kurram - VIDEO

The Pakistan Army carried out a targeted operation in the Arandu and Kurram sectors, destroying “important posts and centres” used by the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al Khawarij, security sources said.

Officials reported that the Taliban were forced to flee the areas due to the army’s “effective attacks and retaliatory actions.” The operation focused exclusively on military installations and hideouts, according to the sources, ensuring that civilian areas were not affected, News.Az reports, citing PTV News.

آپریشن غضب للحق جاری / ارندو، کرم سیکٹر



افغان طالبان اور فتنہ الخوارج کیخلاف پاک فوج کی مؤثر جوابی کارروائیاں جاری، سیکیورٹی ذرائع



پاک فوج نےارندو، کرم سیکٹر میں بروقت کارروائی کے دوران اہم پوسٹوں اور مراکز کو تباہ کر دیا، سیکیورٹی ذرائع



— PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) March 10, 2026

The Pakistan Army emphasized that the strikes were part of ongoing efforts to secure the border region and counter militant activities across the frontier.

News.Az