Airstrikes destroy air defense site in Ghaniabad near Tehran - VIDEO/PHOTOS
Airstrikes have reportedly destroyed an Iranian air-defense site in Ghaniabad, near Tehran, according to emerging reports linked to the ongoing military campaign targeting Iranian military infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The effects of the airstrikes on an air defense site in Ghaniabad, Iran. pic.twitter.com/D0i7AsF3ta— Ph.Gritti (@Philipp27960841) March 10, 2026
By Aysel Mammadzada