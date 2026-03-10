Yandex metrika counter

Airstrikes destroy air defense site in Ghaniabad near Tehran - VIDEO/PHOTOS

Airstrikes have reportedly destroyed an Iranian air-defense site in Ghaniabad, near Tehran, according to emerging reports linked to the ongoing military campaign targeting Iranian military infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Photo: Live UA Map

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

honor Patriotic War martyrs

