North Korea’s Kim confirms plans to boost nuclear arsenal
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced plans to increase the country's nuclear arsenal "exponentially."Kim Jong Un emphasised that the country must more thoroughly prepare its nuclear capabilities and readiness to use them appropriately at any time to ensure the state's security rights, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
North Korea’s “nuclear force” and its ability to deploy it “should be more thoroughly perfected”, Kim said, adding that a strong military presence was needed to face “the various threats posed by the United States and its followers”.
Pyongyang “will steadily strengthen its nuclear force capable of fully coping with any threatening acts imposed by its nuclear-armed rival states”, he said.
Kim also said North Korea was facing a “grave threat” from what it said was a US-led nuclear-based military bloc in the region, adding that the country will “redouble its measures and efforts to make all the armed forces of the state, including the nuclear force, fully ready for combat”.
Kim said his country was a “responsible nuclear weapons state”, adding that “our nuclear weapons for defending ourselves do not pose a threat to anyone”.