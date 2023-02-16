Norway commits to multi-year $7.3 billion aid program for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norway has launched a multi-year support program for Ukraine worth $7.3 billion, the country’s government confirmed in a statement Thursday, News.az reports citing CNN.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participated remotely in the launch of the Nansen Support Programme, which will be distributed over a period of five years, the statement said.

“I am very pleased that there is such broad agreement on the support program for Ukraine,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said, according to the statement. “We are standing together in condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine and in supporting the Ukrainian people’s legitimate fight to defend themselves.”

Norway’s government has also reached an agreement on additional funding of $488.5 million for developing countries “severely affected by the ramifications of the war,” the statement continued, noting the impact the invasion has had on the cost of food, fertilizer and energy.

News.Az