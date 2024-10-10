Norway invests over $87 million to boost weapons production for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norway's government will allocate up to 967 million kroner (around $87.5 million) to enhance its defense industry, primarily aimed at supporting Ukraine's defense needs, News.Az reports citing Euromaidan .

According to the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, the money will finance four new projects to increase production capacity, particularly rocket engines and explosive components.These components are essential for manufacturing air defense missiles, artillery shells, and other munitions that Ukraine urgently needs to defend from Russian aggression.Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram explained that the initiative is part of a comprehensive plan to enhance Norway’s defense industrial capacity.According to Norway’s Ministry of Defense, the funding will be directed towards several key areas:- Support small and medium-sized Norwegian companies developing technologies relevant to Ukrainian armed forces.- A new rocket engine production line at the Nammo plant in Raufoss is used in most air defense systems produced in Germany and the United States.- Expansion of Norwegian production of hexamine, a crucial component in modern explosives.- A feasibility study for a new explosives production plant.Gram also said Norway would increase support for innovation in Norwegian defense companies developing equipment for Ukraine.“There is now a large and critical need for defense equipment both in Ukraine and among allies, as well as nationally,” the Defense Minister emphasized the critical demand for defense equipment.Norway announced in late September it would allocate about $9.5 million to continue evacuating severely wounded Ukrainians for treatment in Europe.Norway strengthened its border with Russia due to heightened geopolitical tensions and potential security threats due to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

