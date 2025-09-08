Norway's ruling Labour seen winning re-election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norway's minority Labour Party government is on course to narrowly win re-election on Monday, projections by local broadcasters showed, in a national vote dominated by concerns over rising living costs and wars in Ukraine and Gaza, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

If official results confirm the early readings, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, 65, would remain in power in a minority government that would be heavily reliant on smaller parties to pass major legislation such as fiscal budgets.

To get their backing, he would likely face tough discussions over issues such as tax hikes for the wealthy, future oil exploration, and divestments by Norway's $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund from Israeli companies.

Projections by broadcasters NRK and TV2 and daily VG showed the left-wing bloc of Stoere's Labour and four smaller parties winning 87 seats, more than the 85 needed for a majority.

Right-wing parties headed by the anti-immigration populist Progress and the Conservatives of former Prime Minister Erna Solberg, 64, were on track for 82 seats.

Voter concerns over turmoil in Ukraine and an aggressive Russia, which shares a border with Norway in the Arctic, have given a boost to the left in recent months after former NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, 66, joined Stoere's cabinet.

