Norway sends air defense system along with 100 anti-air missiles to Ukraine

Norway has donated a Mistral air defense system to Ukraine, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said Wednesday, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.

The air defense system is “an effective weapon” and “will be of great benefit to Ukraine,” the minister said.

Norway is providing Kyiv with around 100 Mistral missiles and a small number of launch units, according to the defense ministry.

The Mistral system was being phased out by the Norwegian military, “but it is still a modern and effective weapon that will be of great benefit to Ukraine,” Gram said.

The weapons had already been sent out of Norway, the ministry said.

Norway had previously donated a total of 4,000 anti-tank missiles and several types of protective equipment as well as other military equipment, according to the ministry.

