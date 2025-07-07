Norway tackles deforestation by implementing EU rules

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Norwegian government announced on Monday that it is set to adopt key elements of the European Union's (EU's) Deforestation Regulation as part of its efforts to combat climate change and prevent biodiversity loss, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Preserving rainforests and other tropical forests is essential for addressing global climate challenges, the government emphasized. Under the new policy, Norway will introduce stricter requirements for products with a high risk of contributing to deforestation, including wood, coffee, cocoa, rubber, and palm oil.

"Deforestation is a major global issue. The conversion of forests into agricultural land accounts for nearly 90 percent of global deforestation," said Minister of Climate and Environment Andreas Bjelland Eriksen. "Consumers should be confident that the products they buy do not contribute to the destruction of critical natural areas. This is why we are imposing clear requirements on products such as wood, coffee, and cocoa."

The Norwegian government has decided to incorporate the EU Deforestation Regulation into the European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement. This step will ensure that the regulation's EEA-relevant parts will apply in Norway, aligning the country's environmental standards with those of the EU.

"Incorporating the EEA relevant parts of the regulation will provide predictability and is beneficial for the private sector," said Minister of Agriculture and Food Nils Kristen Sandtroen. "The government places a strong emphasis on long-term security and cohesive solutions, which are reflected in this initiative."

Norway will not apply the regulation to agricultural products such as beef and soy, nor to exports to countries outside the EEA, as these fall outside the scope of the EEA Agreement. However, national regulations for these products will be considered.

The government plans to submit a proposal on the national implementation of the EU Deforestation Regulation for public consultation. At the same time, it will explore ways to achieve the regulation's environmental objectives through domestic measures covering areas not regulated by the EEA Agreement.

The EU Deforestation Regulation was adopted in 2023 and will take effect on Dec. 30, 2025.

News.Az