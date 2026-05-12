Bahrain sentences 3 to life over alleged Iran links

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Bahrain has sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment on charges of allegedly collaborating with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to the country’s public prosecution office.

The court ruled that the defendants were involved in cooperation with what authorities described as the IRGC, in connection with alleged plans to carry out hostile or terrorist-related activities. One of the convicted individuals is reported to have fled to Iran, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In addition to the life sentences, more than 20 other defendants received prison terms of up to 10 years. The charges against them included supporting Iran, filming in restricted areas, and distributing prohibited statements, according to the prosecution.

One of the cases involved a woman accused of collaborating with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards organization, which authorities labeled as a terrorist entity, with intent to carry out hostile actions. She was also sentenced to life imprisonment.

Two additional defendants received life sentences and financial penalties, including a fine of 10,000 dinars, equivalent to approximately $26,000.

The case highlights ongoing regional tensions between Gulf states and Iran, with several countries in the region maintaining strict security measures against suspected foreign-linked political or militant activity.

News.Az