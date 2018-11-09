Norway to close its embassy in Baku

Norway decided to close the embassy in Baku (Azerbaijan) and open an embassy in Tbilisi (Georgia).

According to Oxu.Az, this is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Scandinavian country.

The embassy in Ankara (Turkey) will be responsible for relations between Norway and Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the Kingdom plans to open an honorary consulate general in Baku.

These changes in the diplomatic mission of Norway in the South Caucasus will be implemented in 2019.

