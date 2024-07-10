Norway to deliver six F-16s to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norway will supply six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store announced on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Norway has made a decision to send Ukraine six F-16 fighter jets free of charge. We plan on beginning deliveries in 2024,” the premier noted.According to media reports, counting these six and other jets promised to the Kiev regime, Ukraine may have as many as 80 Western fighter jets in its air force.

News.Az