Norwegian shepherd forms giant heart for wife using hundreds of reindeer

Amid reindeer migration season in northern Scandinavia, Norwegian herder Aslak Ante Sara has come up with perhaps the world's most original declaration of love ever, using hundreds of migratory reindeer to make a heart formation for his beloved.

Aslak Ante Sara from Norway's northernmost Finnmark County proved for everyone how romantic a shepherd can get by making a giant heart formation for his dear wife Rávdná using hundreds of reindeer. Inside the heart, a letter R for his beloved's name can be seen, as filmed from above using a drone, Sputnik reports.

This touching scene, which former producer for Norwegian national broadcaster NRK Brita Åse Norlemann dubbed "the most romantic TV moment," was watched by hundreds of thousands of Norwegians, on the NRK show following the progress of migratory reindeer.

