Nottingham Forest eye Ange Postecoglou after Nuno's exit

Ange Postecoglou is being lined up to replace Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach of Nottingham Forest.

Nuno left his position as head coach at the City Ground late on Monday night and the club are advancing with their efforts to land a replacement, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.



Postecoglou arrived at Forest's training on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old was sacked by Tottenham at the end of last season following a dismal Premier League season when they finished 17th.

However, the Australian led Spurs to a historic Europa League victory at the end of the season to end the club's long-running trophy drought.

Forest currently sit 10th in the Premier League table after their opening three games of the season.

After 21 months in charge, Nuno's last match in charge was a 3-0 defeat by West Ham before September's international break.

The 51-year-old Portuguese coach took charge of Forest in December 2023 after the dismissal of Steve Cooper and helped preserve their top-flight status.

News.Az