Novak Djokovic upset by Reilly Opelka in Brisbane International quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic faced a surprising straight-sets defeat to world No. 293 Reilly Opelka in the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International on Friday, losing 7-6 (8-6) 6-3.

Djokovic, who is due to team up with former British No 1 and old rival Andy Murray as his new coach later this month, was bested in an opening set tie-breaker and then broken in the fourth game of the second - shortly after spurning an opportunity of his own on the Opelka serve, News.Az reports, citing Sky Sports.

It's far from ideal preparation for the first Grand Slam of the 2025 season for the record 24-time champion Djokovic, the 37-year-old appearing here in his first tournament since mid-October.For Opelka, this is unquestionably the biggest win of his career to date. The 27-year-old American has won four ATP 250 tournaments and had a career-high ranking of world No 17 in 2022 before injury troubles have limited him to playing only one match over the past two years."He is the greatest tennis player the sport has ever seen," Opelka said of Djokovic, following his statement win. "It's difficult being in Novak's position… he can scout me or his opponents all day long, but the reality is that we have nothing to lose coming in against him."If you play your normal level, or even just above your normal level, he's going to win every time."You end up playing more free and taking a lot more risks, because it's your only chance. On a day like this, a lot of things went my way, and that's how it worked out."Reflecting on his injury troubles of the past two years that has seen him have hip surgery, to remove a benign tumour, and two wrist surgeries, Opelka added: "It was tough. A lot of uncertainty, a lot of doubt."I stayed the course, even when in a cast and on crutches, just hoping to have another chance like I did out here tonight."You find yourself asking yourself, 'what would Novak be doing in my situation?' That's the effect he's had on the sport."The Australian Open, where Djokovic is a 10-time winner - most recently in 2023 - begins on January 12.

News.Az