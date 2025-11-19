Berlin hosts presentation on "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor" project

+ ↺ − 16 px

A presentation on the “Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor” project was held at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin, co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany, the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, and the Green Energy Corridor Power Company.

In his remarks, Nasimi Aghayev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany, highlighted Azerbaijani-German relations which are growing successfully in many areas, including the economic one, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

The ambassador underscored Azerbaijan's increasing importance as a regional hub, particularly with its active involvement in the Middle Corridor initiative, closer ties with Central Asian countries, and progress towards peace with Armenia, which present significant potential for German economic engagement in the region through trade, infrastructure development, and logistics services.

In her speech, Alena Akulich, Regional Director for Eastern Europe, provided insights into the Association's activity areas and economic collaboration with Azerbaijan.

Noting Azerbaijan's growing role as a leading economic platform in the region, A. Akulich mentioned key partnership priorities which includes green energy, digital transformation, innovation, and institutional reform. She noted that the joint roadmap on trade, economics, and investment signed this year outlines more than 10 specific projects in the chemical industry, healthcare, digitalization, and the green transition.

Then, Farhad Mammadov, General Director of the Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO), made a comprehensive presentation on the Green Energy Corridor, highlighting the work done to implement the project, as well as Azerbaijan's active role in this process.

Other notable speakers emphasized Azerbaijan's adaptation to the energy transition by highlighting its vast renewable energy potential and plans to increase capacity through projects like large-scale solar and wind farms.

Following speeches and presentations, the event featured Q&A session where fruitful discussions were held around the topic.

News.Az