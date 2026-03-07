Novo Nordisk, Hims to sell obesity drugs together

Following the report, shares of Hims surged about 39% in after-hours trading, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The potential partnership comes nearly a month after Novo Nordisk sued Hims for alleged patent infringement. The lawsuit followed the U.S. telehealth company’s launch, and later cancellation, of a $49 copy of Novo’s obesity pill.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had also warned it could take action against Hims over the issue.

According to Bloomberg, the companies plan to announce the new partnership as early as Monday.

The dispute traces back to last year, when Novo Nordisk ended a short-lived arrangement that allowed its popular weight-loss drug Wegovy to be sold through the Hims platform. At the time, the pharmaceutical giant cited concerns over Hims’ marketing practices and the continued sale of Wegovy copies.

In a statement, a Novo Nordisk spokesperson said the company is “always in conversation with companies that can help improve patient access to FDA-approved medicines.”

Hims & Hers Health has not yet commented on the reported agreement.

The possible partnership highlights the growing demand for obesity treatments and the increasing role of telehealth platforms in expanding patient access to prescription medications.