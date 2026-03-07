Yandex metrika counter

Novo Nordisk, Hims to sell obesity drugs together

Photo: Reuters

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk plans to sell its obesity treatments through the platform of Hims & Hers Health, ending a dispute between the two firms that recently escalated into a legal battle.

Following the report, shares of Hims surged about 39% in after-hours trading, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The potential partnership comes nearly a month after Novo Nordisk sued Hims for alleged patent infringement. The lawsuit followed the U.S. telehealth company’s launch, and later cancellation, of a $49 copy of Novo’s obesity pill.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had also warned it could take action against Hims over the issue.

According to Bloomberg, the companies plan to announce the new partnership as early as Monday.

The dispute traces back to last year, when Novo Nordisk ended a short-lived arrangement that allowed its popular weight-loss drug Wegovy to be sold through the Hims platform. At the time, the pharmaceutical giant cited concerns over Hims’ marketing practices and the continued sale of Wegovy copies.

In a statement, a Novo Nordisk spokesperson said the company is “always in conversation with companies that can help improve patient access to FDA-approved medicines.”

Hims & Hers Health has not yet commented on the reported agreement.

The possible partnership highlights the growing demand for obesity treatments and the increasing role of telehealth platforms in expanding patient access to prescription medications.

 
 
 
 
 
 

By Aysel Mammadzada

