Novo Nordisk nominates Jan van de Winkel, Ramona Sequeira

Novo Nordisk announced on February 20 that it will nominate Jan van de Winkel and Ramona Sequeira to its board of directors, marking the first board additions since a major shake-up at the Danish obesity drugmaker last year.

The 2025 overhaul included replacing the CEO and restructuring the board, with Lars Rebien Sørensen, who also chairs the Novo Nordisk Foundation, taking on the role of board chairman, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Jan van de Winkel, co-founder and CEO of Genmab, is proposed for election at the annual general meeting on March 26. Ramona Sequeira previously served as President of the Global Portfolio Division at Takeda Pharmaceutical Company from 2022 to 2025.

The nominations are seen as part of Novo Nordisk’s strategy to strengthen governance and expertise following last year’s leadership changes.

