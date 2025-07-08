Novo Nordisk stock rises after submitting higher dose Wegovy application

+ ↺ − 16 px

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: ) stock rose 1% after the company announced it has submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency for approval of a higher dose of its obesity treatment Wegovy, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant is seeking approval for a 7.2 mg dose of subcutaneous semaglutide, building on its existing obesity treatment portfolio. The submission is based on clinical data from the STEP UP and STEP UP T2D trials, which tested the drug in adults with obesity and those with both obesity and type 2 diabetes.

According to the company, the STEP UP trial demonstrated that the new 7.2 mg dose achieved an average weight loss of 21% in people with obesity, with one-third of participants losing 25% or more of their body weight compared to placebo. Novo Nordisk also reported that the higher dose maintained a safety profile consistent with the current 2.4 mg formulation.

"The submission of this new dose of Wegovy is another step forward in providing innovative solutions that meet the specific needs of people with obesity," said Ludovic Helfgott, executive vice president and head of Product & Portfolio Strategy at Novo Nordisk.

Beyond the EMA submission, the company stated it aims to make the higher dose widely available throughout the European Union. This development comes as Novo Nordisk continues to expand its obesity treatment offerings, which have been significant growth drivers for the company.

