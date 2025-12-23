NSW to tighten gun, hate speech laws after Bondi attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), is set to pass stricter gun laws, ban terrorist symbols, and curb protests following the deadly Bondi Hanukkah mass shooting on December 14. Fifteen people were killed, and dozens injured in the antisemitic attack.

The Labor government plans to cap individual gun licences at four firearms (farmers allowed 10) and strengthen hate speech legislation. Police said one alleged gunman, Sajid Akram, owned six firearms; his 24-year-old son faces 59 charges including murder and terrorism, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed shock over the attack and called Israeli President Isaac Herzog, inviting him for an official visit to Australia. Herzog stressed the importance of tackling antisemitism, extremism, and terror.

Despite tighter laws after a 1996 shooting, a police registry shows over 70 NSW residents own more than 100 guns each, fueling public calls for reform. A Sydney Morning Herald poll found 75% of Australians support stronger gun control.

News.Az