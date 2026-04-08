Nuclear batteries for space and defense

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The Seattle-based startup Avalanche Energy has secured a 5.2 million dollar contract from DARPA under the Rads to Watts program to develop next-generation compact nuclear batteries.

Engineers are designing specialized micro-chips capable of converting alpha particles from radioisotopes directly into electricity, enabling devices weighing just a few kilograms to power laptop-class systems for months in the harsh environment of space, News.Az reports, citing PRN.

This project serves as a critical stepping stone toward the company's ultimate goal of portable fusion power, as the energy conversion technology being built today will form the foundation for future commercial fusion reactors.

By collaborating with top-tier universities and national laboratories, Avalanche Energy is accelerating the development of resilient, carbon-free power sources for satellites, underwater drones, and remote military outposts.

News.Az