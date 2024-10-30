Nuggets face Nets to conclude first back-to-back of the season

The Denver Nuggets are set to complete their first back-to-back of the season against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Coming off an intense 127-125 overtime win over the Toronto Raptors, the Nuggets aim to carry their momentum into Brooklyn, News.Az reports.Injury ReportDenver:DaRon Holmes II — OUT (Right Achilles Tendon)PJ Hall — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)Spencer Jones — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)Jamal Murray — PROBABLE (Right Ankle Sprain)Brooklyn:Bojan Bogdanovic — OUT (Left Foot Recovery)Jaylen Martin — QUESTIONABLE (G League Assignment)Tyrese Martin — QUESTIONABLE (G League Assignment)Day'Ron Sharpe — OUT (Left Hamstring)Ben Simmons — OUT (Lower Back Management)Trendon Watford — OUT (Left Hamstring)Dariq Whitehead — QUESTIONABLE (G League Assignment)Cui Yongxi — QUESTIONABLE (G League Assignment)The Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokić’s back-to-back 40-point performances, overcame a 10-point deficit late in the fourth quarter against the Raptors. Jokić, who shot 18-for-27, has been a force, now averaging 32.3 points per game. His clutch play alongside Jamal Murray, who tied the game with a skillful layup, sealed Denver's first win of the season.In Brooklyn, they’ll face a young Nets team that’s shown potential. Shooting guard Cam Thomas has emerged as a standout, ranking fifth in NBA scoring with 30.5 points per game, likely setting up an intriguing matchup with Denver’s defensive standout Christian Braun.With both teams standing at 1-2, the Nuggets will aim to capitalize on their momentum while managing fatigue from their back-to-back road games.

News.Az