Number of evacuated employees of Azerbaijani embassy in Iran and their family members disclosed

As many as 53 employees of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran and their family members have been evacuated from Iran, News.Az reports.

A plane carrying evacuated employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran landed at about 22:00 (GMT+4) at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku. This plane delivered the embassy staff, members of their families, the two wounded employees, as well as the body of martyr Orkhan Asgarov to Azerbaijan. He will be buried in the second Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

On January 27, at around 8:30 am Baku time, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service.

Two security guards of the embassy were also wounded while preventing the attack.

