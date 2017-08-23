Number of Hajj pilgrims from Azerbaijan to exceed quota this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of Hajj pilgrims from Azerbaijan will exceed the quota this year.

The quota for Azerbaijani pilgrims this year is 600. However, 900 pilgrims will join this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.



The pilgrims will depart on August 24. The pilgrimage package per person costs 3,850 US dollars. Unlike the previous years, pilgrims have not been offered VIP or cheaper packages. The flights will be carried out by AZAL. Azerbaijani pilgrims will be sent altogether by airplanes. The registration for Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan can only be done through the CMO.

News.Az

