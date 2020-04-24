Number of health workers infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan made public

+ ↺ − 16 px

The due statement came from the Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Gasimov while speaking at a press conference of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Gasimov noted that 65% of them were cured: “Among them, there are doctors and nurses. But this does not mean that they all became infected in medical facilities. Nevertheless, there were cases of infection of health workers in some hospitals. Unfortunately, one doctor died.”

News.Az

