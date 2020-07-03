Number of infected people in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic disclosed

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the initial period of the pandemic, employees of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) were sent to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, where they assessed the situation, TABIB Chairman Ramin Bayramli said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

“A modern testing laboratory has been created in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” he added.

R. Bayramli said that 9290 tests have been conducted in the Autonomous Republic so far, 142 cases have been recorded: “126 people recovered, 11 died. Currently, the treatment of 5 active patients continue.”

News.Az

