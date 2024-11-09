Number of journalists killed in Israeli war on Gaza reaches 184

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Gaza government media office has reported that the death toll of journalists has risen to 184 since the start of Israel's war on the Strip, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In a statement, the office confirmed that another journalist was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting "Al Shati Camp" in western Gaza City. It strongly condemned the targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists.The office called on the international community and media-related organizations worldwide to hold Israel accountable in international courts, urging immediate action to end the genocide and the targeting of Palestinian journalists.During the genocidal war that it has been waging on Gaza for 13 months, the Israeli occupation has been systematically targeting and persecuting journalists. The war has witnessed a large-scale targeting of journalists, whether by directly killing them or their families, or injuring them, some of whom have had their limbs amputated, and destroying dozens of local media institutions, and offices of Arab and international institutions, amidst preventing foreign journalists from entering the Strip.

