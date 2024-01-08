Number of metro stations to increase in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of metro stations in Baku is planned to be increased from 25 to 46, News.Az reports citing the 'Baku City General Plan 2040'.

According to the plan, the metro will continue to play a leading role in the public transport system of Baku and will provide the main communication between the most densely populated areas of the metropolis and the central districts.

The "28 May" metro station to remain the central hub. It is planned to separate the green and red lines at the transition station "28 May - Jafar Jabbarly" by 2027, as well as to create new infrastructure.

The total length of Baku Metro lines is planned to be increased from the current 36.6 km to 73.4 km by 2040.

News.Az