Number of people willing to donate organs after death increased in Azerbaijan

The number of citizens in Azerbaijan wishing to become donors after death has significantly increased compared to 2023, the Coordination Center for Organ Donation and Transplantation under the Ministry of Health said, News.az reports.

It was stated that although the total number of those wishing to become donors after their death is not very high, it is a positive step that reflects an increase in kindness within our society: “We believe this initiative will gradually become more widespread, and more people will come together to help those in need. Each new donor application means new hope and life for another person. One cadaver donor can give life and hope to 8 people, which should inspire each of us to take a step for a better future and donate organs.”It was also noted that healthy organs can provide a new life to several persons, and therefore, everyone should approach this subject sensitively and be informed about organ donation. In this regard, the Center is carrying out awareness-raising activities. As a result of these efforts, this number has increased since 2024.

