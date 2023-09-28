Number of UN peacekeepers leaving Mali exceeds 3,300

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 3,300 peacekeeping personnel serving in Mali have left the country as part of a gradual UN withdrawal plan, according to a statement Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said 116 Senegalese peacekeepers were repatriated from Mopti Camp on Sept. 20.

"To date, 2,680 members of the MINUSMA Force and 596 members of the United Nations Police (UNPOL) have been repatriated, culminating in a total of 3,276 uniformed personnel departing the mission," said MINUSMA in the statement.

"MINUSMA has, over time, bid farewell to 81 international staff, and 10 United Nations Volunteers (UNVs). This brings the total number of departed civilian staff to 91, and when combined with the military departures, the grand tally stands at 3,367 MINUSMA personnel having left the mission," it added.

The gradual reduction of MINUSMA personnel is in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2690, which was passed on June 30, 2023. The resolution requires the complete withdrawal of MINUSMA's operations by Dec. 31, 2023.

"As the deadline approaches, it’s anticipated that by the end of September, an even more significant contingent of MINUSMA staff will depart from Mali," said the statement.

News.Az