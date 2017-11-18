Number of US nonimmigrant visa denials for applicants from Armenia grows

The US refused to grant nonimmigrant visas to more than 50 percent of applicants from Armenia, according to the official report of the US Department of State on the number of nonimmigrant visa denials in 2017.

The report indicates that 51.87 percent of appeals from Armenia were rejected. Compared to the indicator for 2016, the number of denials grew 5.99 percent.

The countries neighboring Armenia have the following indicators: Georgia - 61.09 percent of denials (1.73 percent decrease), Iran - 58.66 percent (13.64 percent growth), Turkey - 17.86 percent (4.24 percent growth).

The number of refusals to nonimmigrant visa appeals from Russia grew 2.32 percent and reached 11.61 percent, Trend reports.

The residents of Andorra, Liechtenstein, Monaco and San Marino were the most welcome guests for the US in 2017, and didn’t receive any refusal. These countries are followed by Cyprus (1.69 percent of denials), Argentina (1.79 percent), Uruguay (3.19 percent), Hong Kong (3.45 percent) and Oman (3.46 percent).

News.Az

