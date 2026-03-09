Nvidia-backed UK AI firm Nscale raises $2 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

British artificial intelligence company Nscale, backed by Nvidia, has raised $2 billion in a funding round, the company announced on March 9.

The investment values Nscale at approximately $14.6 billion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company plans to use the funds to accelerate its AI research, expand operations, and develop advanced AI solutions for global markets.

