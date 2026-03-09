Yandex metrika counter

Nvidia-backed UK AI firm Nscale raises $2 billion

  • World
  • Share
Nvidia-backed UK AI firm Nscale raises $2 billion
Photo: Reuters

British artificial intelligence company Nscale, backed by Nvidia, has raised $2 billion in a funding round, the company announced on March 9.

The investment values Nscale at approximately $14.6 billion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company plans to use the funds to accelerate its AI research, expand operations, and develop advanced AI solutions for global markets.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      