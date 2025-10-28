Nvidia CEO to speak in Washington as investors seek clarity on China sales

Nvidia CEO to speak in Washington as investors seek clarity on China sales

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is set to deliver a keynote speech in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, with investors closely watching for insights into what chips the AI powerhouse will be allowed to sell in the Chinese market.

Huang’s address, scheduled for 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT), comes as President Donald Trump tours Asia and prepares to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Technology trade, including access to Nvidia’s advanced chips, is expected to be a central topic of their discussions.

The event marks the first time Nvidia’s GTC conference is being held in Washington, signaling the company’s growing engagement with the U.S. government and defense contractors. At its previous GTC event in California in March, Nvidia outlined its chip roadmap for the coming year.

While both the first Trump administration and President Joe Biden restricted sales of Nvidia’s most advanced chips to China, the current administration has shown signs of loosening export limits. Huang has emphasized that access to China’s $50 billion potential market is critical for funding U.S.-based research and development.

Despite Beijing’s push for homegrown alternatives like Huawei Technologies, Chinese developers continue to prefer Nvidia’s products.

Last month, Nvidia also announced a partnership with Intel, a move analysts say could help expand its presence in markets still dominated by Intel’s CPUs.

“On the heels of its investment in Intel, we expect an emerging theme to be the acceleration of the data processing market — much of which is currently handled by CPUs,” said UBS analyst Tim Arcuri in a note to investors. “We expect this to become an increasingly important theme with Nvidia.”

News.Az