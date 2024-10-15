Nvidia poised to overtake Apple as most valuable company

Nvidia shares reached a record high on Monday, positioning the AI chipmaker to potentially surpass Apple as the world's most valuable company.

With investors betting on strong demand for its current and next-generation AI processors, the Santa Clara, California company's stock climbed 2.4% to end the day at $138.07, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. In June, Nvidia briefly became the world's most valuable company. It was overtaken by Microsoft, and the tech trio's market capitalizations have been neck-and-neck for several months.The latest gains lifted Nvidia's market value to $3.39 trillion, just below Apple's $3.52 trillion value and above Microsoft's $3.12 trillion.Nvidia has been Wall Street's biggest winner from a race between Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and other major tech companies to dominate emerging AI technology.Nvidia in August confirmed reports that a ramp-up in production of its upcoming Blackwell chips was delayed until the fourth quarter, but downplayed the impact, saying customers were snapping up existing chips.As investors gear up for quarterly reporting season, Apple rose almost 2% and Microsoft added 0.7%, helping propel the S&P 500 0.8% to its own record high close.Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft account for about a fifth of the S&P 500's weight, giving them a hefty influence in the index's day-to-day gains and losses.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the contract manufacturer that produces Nvidia's processors, is expected to report a 40% leap in quarterly profit on Thursday, thanks to soaring demand.Analysts expect spending to build out AI data centers will help Nvidia's annual revenue more than double to nearly $126 billion, according to LSEG data.

