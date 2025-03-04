Nvidia shares fall over 8%, reaching lowest point since September

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia (NVDA) saw its stock drop by 8.7% on Monday, marking its lowest closing price since September.

This decline followed reports that the company’s AI chips were making their way to China despite existing export restrictions, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

The Wall Street Journal reported late Sunday that Nvidia’s latest Blackwell chips are reaching China through third-party resellers using entities registered in nearby regions in violation of export controls.

That report was followed by news that Singapore is probing Nvidia’s customers Dell (DELL) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI) — companies that make servers using the chipmaker’s Blackwell GPUs (graphics processing units) — for potentially violating US export restrictions in shipping servers that may contain Nvidia chips from Singapore to Malaysia. Malaysia is reportedly a throughpoint of chip smuggling to China.

Dell stock fell nearly 7% following the announcement of the probe, while Super Micro shares dropped 13%. Super Micro's decline comes after the server maker's shares suffered a nearly 30% loss last week. Shares of British chip designer Arm (ARM) also sank Monday, dropping roughly 8%.

Nvidia's decline puts the stock down more than 12% over the past five days. Shares on Monday traded at levels just over their 2025 low of roughly $117 in early February after a cheap Chinese AI model from DeepSeek fueled a rout in US Big Tech stocks. Nvidia's closing price of roughly $114 was its lowest since Sept. 10.

"Anonymous traders cannot acquire, deliver, install, use, and maintain Blackwell products in unauthorized countries," an Nvidia spokesperson told Yahoo Finance in a statement. "We will continue to investigate every report of possible diversion and take appropriate action."

Nvidia uses Arm’s architecture, a blueprint for a computer chip design, for its Grace CPUs (central processing units, or “traditional” computer chips) used alongside its Blackwell GPUs in its latest AI server system designs manufactured by Dell and Super Micro.

"Investors are increasingly concerned [Nvidia] may be impacted by further restrictions on sales to China," DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria told Yahoo Finance in an email Monday.

"So far, NVDA has argued that they are not accountable for their resellers selling into China, but that may not hold up as new restrictions are put in place."

Nvidia’s earnings report last week showed its newest Blackwell AI server system designs contributed $11 billion to fourth quarter revenue, and the company said Blackwell products have achieved full-scale production despite earlier reports of glitches and overheating issues.

