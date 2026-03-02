Drones strike Novorossiysk Port, fire reported -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unidentified drones attacked the city of Novorossiysk overnight on March 1–2, causing explosions and a fire near the port area. Initial reports suggest an oil terminal was likely hit.

The first signs of the attack were reported around 22:50 Kyiv time. Residents described loud bangs, and Mayor Andrey Kravchenko confirmed that traffic was blocked around the waterfront area. Reports indicate that both aerial and sea drones were involved in the strike, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This is not the first time Novorossiysk has been targeted. In mid-November 2025, Ukraine’s Security Service and defense forces struck the port, damaging oil-loading terminals, pipeline infrastructure, and pumping facilities, also triggering fires. Another attack occurred on November 25, 2025, targeting an oil-loading terminal and a large landing ship.

Authorities have not yet released official statements about the extent of the damage from this latest incident.

