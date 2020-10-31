Obligatory self-isolation for people over 65 introduced in Moscow region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Governor of the Moscow Region, Andrey Vorobyov, announced the tightening of restrictions adopted in the region amid the pandemic.

"The most difficult situation with people over 65. The illness in this age is riskier, so we had a recommendation measure for staying at home, and from Monday, this measure is obligatory,” he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Vorobyov explained that the elderly will be able to go to the store, walk, their transport cards will not be blocked.

News.Az

