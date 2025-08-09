Officer killed, suspect dead after shooting near Emory University and CDC

+ ↺ − 16 px

A DeKalb County police officer, David Rose, was fatally shot Friday afternoon while responding to reports of an active shooter near Emory University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta.

Authorities confirmed the incident involved a single suspect who died from gunfire inside a building housing a CVS pharmacy on the second floor. Multiple rounds struck the CDC offices, prompting an investigation into whether the shots were intentionally aimed at the facility, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emory University issued an active shooter alert at approximately 5 p.m. and placed the Atlanta campus on lockdown, which was lifted about 90 minutes later.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the investigation is ongoing, and the motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

News.Az