Official Baku on events in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan expressed its attitude towards the events in Iran, APA reports.

Spokesman for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told APA that the Azerbaijani side would like the events in Iran to proceed peacefully, in accordance with the legislation of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Mass social protests have erupted in Iran. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the protests are caused by internal problems in the country, as well as by incitement from other countries. According to media reports, at least 20 people became victims of protests.

News.Az

News.Az