Official: Egypt, Azerbaijan can do a lot to restore peace on Earth

Official: Egypt, Azerbaijan can do a lot to restore peace on Earth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Egypt are fraternal and friendly countries, First Deputy Chairman of the Egyptian Parliament Mahmoud El-Sharif said at the 6th International Humanitarian Forum in Baku on Oct. 25.

El-Sharif noted that there are numerous protocols and plans for the development of high-level ties between the two countries, Trend reports.

Referring to participation in the forum, El-Sharif added that this event is very useful in terms of solving global problems and supporting humanism.

"I believe these two states with a great history can do a lot of humanitarian work to restore peace on the Earth. This will play an important role in the development of cultural ties," he said.

Today, the 6th International Humanitarian Forum was launched in Baku. The two-day forum is attended by 581 people, including 416 foreign guests from 86 countries and 24 international organizations.

News.Az

News.Az