Official representative of Armenia's Defense Ministry resigns

The official representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan has resigned from his post.

According to TASS, he posted a statement in this regard on his Facebook page on Thursday.

"During this war, my combat operations took place in the fourth plane - the information plane. How I managed to conduct my war will be appreciated by professionals and time," Hovhannisyan wrote.

He noted that he will work in the scientific sphere and is not going to be engaged in politics, but will devote his life to the education and upbringing of the younger generation.

News.Az