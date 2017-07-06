Official: Why do international NGOs not open their mouths and say anything?

"Why they are silent?! Isn’t it strange?"

"Why do international NGOs, which consider human rights protection as their main mission, not open their mouths on shelling of Alkhanli village and brutal murder of children and grandmother? Why they are silent?! Isn’t it strange?”

Report informs that Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan for Foreign Policy and Head of the Department Novruz Mammadov made a post on social networks commenting on the murder of two-year-old Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother Sahiba Guliyeva by Armenians on July 4.

"I think that if they were fair and sincere in the human rights issue, officials from a number of great states who are " very attentive " would also been condemned on the issue of murder of civilians in Alkhanli. But, sadly”, N. Mammadov said.

Notably, on July 4 at 20:40 the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region aiming to kill population and destroy property of citizens using 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and heavy grenade launchers. As a result of the provocation of Armenia, villagers Guliyeva Sahiba Idris (born in 1966), and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur (born in 2015) were killed. Guliyeva Sarvinaz Iltifat (born in 1965), who has got fragment wounds as a result of the shelling, has been taken to military hospital and was operated on.

News.Az

News.Az