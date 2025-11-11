Ofwat proposes nearly $15 million penalty for Wessex Water over sewage failures

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain’s water regulator Ofwat has proposed an 11 million pound ($14.8 million) enforcement package against Wessex Water following repeated failures in operating and maintaining its wastewater network, which led to sewage spills.

This marks the sixth enforcement action in Ofwat’s ongoing sector-wide investigation into wastewater management. Total penalties against water companies this year have now exceeded 240 million pounds, as public frustration grows over sewage discharges into rivers and seas, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The enforcement package, fully funded by Wessex Water and its shareholders, includes:

Sealing sewer pipes

Reducing storm overflow spills

Installing additional monitoring equipment

Ofwat confirmed that none of the costs will be passed onto customers. Lynn Parker, Ofwat’s senior director for enforcement, said Wessex Water “failed to effectively operate, maintain and upgrade its wastewater assets” but acknowledged the company as “one of the more proactive” in addressing issues.

Since 2020, Wessex Water has invested over 150 million pounds to upgrade storm overflows, with further measures planned for 2025-2030 to achieve compliance. A public consultation will precede Ofwat’s final decision on the penalty.

News.Az