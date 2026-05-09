Ohtani, Freeman lead Dodgers past Braves

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Freddie Freeman hit a home run, while Shohei Ohtani delivered the go-ahead RBI single as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Friday night in a matchup between National League division leaders, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Ohtani drove in Miguel Rojas with two outs in the fifth inning to give Los Angeles a 2-1 lead. Rojas had advanced to second after a throwing error by Braves shortstop Jim Jarvis earlier in the inning.

Freeman added insurance in the sixth inning with his fourth home run of the season, a 413-foot drive to center field. The homer ended a 25-game stretch without a long ball.

Alex Vesia earned the win after recording one out in relief, while Tanner Scott pitched a flawless ninth inning to secure his third save.

Atlanta starter Chris Sale allowed three runs — two of them earned — and five hits over seven innings. The left-hander struck out seven batters and did not issue a walk.

Michael Harris II finished 4-for-4 at the plate, but the Braves suffered their eighth consecutive loss at Dodger Stadium.

Austin Riley gave Atlanta an early lead with an RBI single in the second inning, leaving runners on the corners before Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan escaped further trouble by striking out the next two batters.

Kyle Tucker tied the game at 1-1 later in the inning with a bloop RBI double.

Harris was thrown out at home plate to end the fourth inning after Riley doubled off the bullpen wall in left field. Rojas’ relay throw from shortstop reached catcher Will Smith in time to complete the tag. The call remained unchanged after Braves manager Walt Weiss challenged the play.

Looking ahead, Blake Snell is set to make his season debut for Los Angeles on Saturday night instead of taking another minor league rehab start as he recovers from left shoulder fatigue. Spencer Strider is scheduled to pitch for Atlanta after allowing three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings against Colorado last Sunday.

News.Az